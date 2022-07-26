Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics-US women storm to third straight w 4x400m relay title

The United States collected their third successive women's 4x400 metres relay world title in emphatic fashion on Sunday, finishing well clear in 3:17.79 ahead of Jamaica and Britain to close out the Eugene World Championships with a 13th home gold. Talitha Diggs got the Americans off to a solid start and Abby Steiner edged further ahead of Jamaican Janieve Russell in the second leg a day after helping the United States win gold in the sprint relay.

Tennis-Italian Musetti defies odds to lift maiden title in Hamburg

The emotions of lifting his maiden Tour-level trophy will be hard to forget for 20-year-old Italian Lorenzo Musetti, who overcame disrupted preparations and survived a rollercoaster ride at the ATP 500 event in Hamburg. Musetti had lost his last six matches on the tour before the Hamburg European Open and arrived at the German port city without his bag of rackets.

Athletics-Swede Duplantis breaks pole vault world record to win gold

Sweden's Armand Duplantis broke his own pole vault world record with a jump of 6.21 metres on Sunday on the way to winning his first gold medal at the World Championships. The Olympic champion cleared 6.00m to make sure of the title, before he set his sights on his own record of 6.20m set at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade earlier this year and improved upon it by 1cm with his second attempt.

Hockey Canada unveils plan to eliminate 'toxic behaviour'

Hockey Canada unveiled a plan on Monday that it hopes will "shatter the code of silence and eliminate toxic behaviour" in the sport amid police investigations into alleged group sexual assaults by two of the country's national junior teams. One of the commitments revealed by the national governing body is the implementation of a tracking and reporting system for all complaints of maltreatment with the results published publicly annually to hold Hockey Canada accountable.

Golf-Garcia to 'hold off' on plan to resign from DP World Tour

Former Masters champion Sergio Garcia, one of the more high-profile players to join LIV Golf, has for now shelved plans to resign from the DP World Tour so that he can remain eligible for Ryder Cup competition, ESPN on Monday reported him saying. The 42-year-old Spaniard said after the British Open two weeks ago that he was probably going to leave his home European circuit where he was "not feeling loved" but the Ryder Cup stalwart has reportedly had a change of heart.

Athletics-Amusan reignites shoe technology debate after record-breaking display

Tobi Amusan's record-breaking performance in the 100 metres hurdles event at the World Championships on Sunday dragged the spotlight back on shoe technology but the Nigerian said her display had little to do with her footwear. Amusan, who was wearing Adidas Adizero Avanti shoes designed for runners who compete in 5-10 km races, cruised to the 100m hurdles gold in what was announced as a world record 12.06 seconds but later ruled ineligible due to excessive wind speed.

Tennis-Kyrgios handed wildcard for U.S. Open tune-up in Cincinnati

Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios has been handed a wildcard into next month's U.S. Open tune-up event in Cincinnati, Ohio, organisers of the Western & Southern Open said on Monday. For the 27-year-old Australian, who two weeks ago fell to Novak Djokovic in his first Grand Slam singles final, this will mark his sixth appearance in Cincinnati and first since 2019.

Soccer-England hope to inspire nation in Sweden Euro semi-final

England will be prepared for everything Sweden can throw at them in Tuesday's Euro 2022 semi-final at Bramall Lane in Sheffield in the hope of inspiring the nation with their bid to win the trophy for the first time, coach Sarina Wiegman said on Monday. The Lionesses reached the last four after Georgia Stanway scored with a wonderful extra-time strike to earn them a 2-1 win over Spain last Wednesday in the quarter-finals.

Athletics-U.S. complete historic medal haul on record-setting final day

Armand Duplantis brought down the curtain on the World Championships in stunning fashion on Sunday, breaking his own pole vault world record in the final act of the 10-day track and field meet in Eugene. After the United States claimed emphatic victories in both the men's and women's 4x400 metre relays, Duplantis took centre stage and duly delivered a perfect finale for the first championships on American soil.

Motor racing-Formula One teams want a quick decision on 2023 changes

Formula One teams say they need a quick decision, preferably before the August break, on proposed 2023 technical changes that aim to end the sport's 'porpoising' problem but have divided the paddock. The governing FIA wants to tackle vertical oscillation, a phenomenon where cars bounce at speed like a porpoise through water.

