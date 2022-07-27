Games-Asher-Smith out of Commonwealth Games with hamstring injury
"I love racing in front of a British crowd and was so excited to return to Birmingham, so I'm sad that I won't be there, but I know that the athletes will put on a great show." Britain were in the medal hunt in the relay at the World Championships until Asher-Smith, who had earlier won bronze in the 200m, pulled up injured at the end of her third leg. She was due to compete in the women's 100m and 4x100m relay at Birmingham.
England's Dina Asher-Smith has withdrawn from the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham after picking up a hamstring injury, Team England said in a statement on Wednesday. The sprinter sustained the injury to her left hamstring during the women's 4x100m relay final at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon.
"Unfortunately, I've got a slight hamstring strain and won't be ready to race next week at the Commonwealth Games," the 26-year-old said. "I love racing in front of a British crowd and was so excited to return to Birmingham, so I'm sad that I won't be there, but I know that the athletes will put on a great show."
Britain was in the medal hunt in the relay at the World Championships until Asher-Smith, who had earlier won bronze in the 200m, pulled up injured at the end of her third leg. She was due to compete in the women's 100m and 4x100m relay at Birmingham.
