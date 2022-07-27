Left Menu

Games-Asher-Smith out of Commonwealth Games with hamstring injury

"I love racing in front of a British crowd and was so excited to return to Birmingham, so I'm sad that I won't be there, but I know that the athletes will put on a great show." Britain were in the medal hunt in the relay at the World Championships until Asher-Smith, who had earlier won bronze in the 200m, pulled up injured at the end of her third leg. She was due to compete in the women's 100m and 4x100m relay at Birmingham.

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2022 16:39 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 16:28 IST
Games-Asher-Smith out of Commonwealth Games with hamstring injury
Dina Asher-Smith Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

England's Dina Asher-Smith has withdrawn from the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham after picking up a hamstring injury, Team England said in a statement on Wednesday. The sprinter sustained the injury to her left hamstring during the women's 4x100m relay final at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

"Unfortunately, I've got a slight hamstring strain and won't be ready to race next week at the Commonwealth Games," the 26-year-old said. "I love racing in front of a British crowd and was so excited to return to Birmingham, so I'm sad that I won't be there, but I know that the athletes will put on a great show."

Britain was in the medal hunt in the relay at the World Championships until Asher-Smith, who had earlier won bronze in the 200m, pulled up injured at the end of her third leg. She was due to compete in the women's 100m and 4x100m relay at Birmingham.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch?

Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch...

 Global
2
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
3
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
4
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022