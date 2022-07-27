Soccer-Fulham sign defender Mbabu from Wolfsburg

Fulham has signed Switzerland defender Kevin Mbabu from Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg on a three-year contract, the newly promoted Premier League club said on Wednesday. British media reported that Fulham paid a fee in the region of 6.5 million pounds ($7.85 million) for the 27-year-old right back.

"I'm happy to be here as a Fulham Football Club player," Mbabu said. "The first step is to stay in the Premier League, stay stable in the league, and then why not aim for the top-10?" Mbabu, capped 22 times by Switzerland, made 24 league appearances for Wolfsburg as they finished 12th in the Bundesliga last season.

He was a Newcastle United player from 2013-2017, but made just five first-team appearances for the club in all competitions, and was sent out on loan twice. Fulham, who won the Championship last season, open their top-flight campaign at home to Liverpool on Aug. 6.

($1 = 0.8283 pounds)

