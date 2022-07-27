Indian equestrians set for FEI World Championships

Touching a new high, India's three equestrians, including ace rider Fouaad Mirza, have qualified for the Dressage and Eventing World Championships to be held in August and September.

Anush Agarwalla and Shruti Vora will compete in the FEI Dressage World Championships, which is set to be held at Herning, Denmark from August 5 to 11. Both are preparing for the championships in Germany.

Mirza will compete in FEI World Championship Eventing, which is scheduled to be held at Pratoni, Italy from September 10 to 12. India's Eventing team had won a silver medal at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta. In 1982, Indian riders had won the country's first gold medals at the Asian games and finished with an astounding haul of three gold, one silver, and a bronze.

''The high cost associated with the sport had turned equestrian into a niche sport which made the growth and development painstakingly slow. But the efforts of the EFI despite various challenges, with complete support of Indian Army and the athletes has not been in vain,'' Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) Secretary General Colonel Jaiveer Singh said.

''Today, the level of competition in the country has evolved and Indian riders have achieved podium finishes in important world and regional competitions.''

