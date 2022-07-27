Rugby-Nienaber braced for different challenge against New Zealand

South Africa are gearing up for a different type of challenge when they host below par New Zealand in their opening game of the Rugby Championship in Nelspruit on Aug. 6, but are wary of the threat of the wounded tourists. The Springboks overcame Wales 2-1 in a home test series earlier this month, one that was characterised by the drive for set-piece dominance from both sides and a heavy reliance on a territorial kicking game.

Bok coach Jacques Nienaber is expecting a less 'in your face' style from New Zealand, who he believes will try to stretch his team’s defence, something Wales attempted very seldom in the three tests, despite the fact they had some success doing it. "If you look at the athletes and the skillset New Zealand have, it’s going to be a game built around continuity and moving the ball around," Nienaber told reporters on Wednesday.

"Having said that, they don’t shy away from set-piece battles, but it will likely be more continuity (with ball in hand) than we saw in the Wales series." Nienaber added he does not believe the exit of New Zealand assistant coaches John Plumtree and Brad Mooar in the wake of the historic 2-1 home series loss to Ireland will have too much bearing on the outcome next week.

"I don’t think it makes too much difference, we had a similar situation before the (2019) Rugby World Cup. We lost Swys (de Bruin) and brought in Felix Jones with a month to go," he said. The world champions laboured to the victory over Wales, though they fielded two totally different teams in the series as Nienaber sought to give as many players as possible a chance. He conceded they must move up a level in performance.

"Our goal in the Rugby Championship is to improve and get better, and the main thing for us is to fix things in our game," Nienaber said. "We were not perfect against Wales by any stretch of the imagination, but we had a nice review afterwards and a reality check of where we are at."

