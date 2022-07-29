Manika Batra starts CWG 2022 campaign with a bang, beats SA's Mushfiquh Kalam

Indian table tennis player Manika Batra started her Commonwealth Games campaign with a bang after claiming a victory against South Africa's Mushfiquh Kalam in her country's group match against SA. She came into the match when India was in lead by 1-0.

Batra dominated her opponent Kalam and won the game 11-5, 11-3, 11-2. Earlier, the Indian team of Sreeja Akula and Reet Tennison won their tie against South Africa's Laila Edwards and Danisha Jayavant Patel 11-7, 11-7, 11-5. This gave India a 1-0 lead over the Proteas.

The Qualifying Round 2 in Table Tennis will take place from 8:30 PM onwards. Commonwealth Games started in Birmingham on July 28 and will go on till August 8. (ANI)

