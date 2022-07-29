Left Menu

CWG 2022: India clean sweep Pakistan 5-0 in opening tie of mixed team event

The double Olympics medallist Sindhu made it look like a one-sided affair by taking an 11-4 lead.

ANI | Updated: 29-07-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 21:40 IST
CWG 2022: India clean sweep Pakistan 5-0 in opening tie of mixed team event
PV Sindhu (Photo: Olympic.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Indian team thrashed Pakistan 5-0 in the opening matches of the mixed team event in the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, the UK on Friday. In the first tie, the mixed doubles duo of B Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa defeated Muhammed Irfan Syed Bhatti and Ghazala Siddique.

The Indian duo wrapped up the opening game with a score of 21- 9. The Pakistani players made a strong start in the second game, forcing the Indian duo to commit a few errors and take a 6-4 lead. However, the Indian players kept their focus and won the tie 21-9, 21-12.

In the second tie of the group, Srikanth Kidambi gave a dominating performance in the second tie of the group match outclassing his opponent 21-7, 21-12. The Pakistan player did try to stage a comeback in the second game of the tie but Srikanth kept his momentum.

In the third match of the group, PV Sindhu played dominantly against her opponent Mahoor Shahzad in the women's singles. The double Olympics medallist Sindhu made it look like a one-sided affair by taking an 11-4 lead. Sindhu clinched the first game 21-7. It was complete demolition as Pakistan's Mahoor Shahzad had no answer to the Indian legend's skill and trick.

Sindhu dominated the singles match as she defeated Mahoor Shahzad in straight games 21-7, 21-6 to seal the victory for India in the opening mixed team badminton event in Commonwealth Games 2022. Fouth tie of the group saw the Indian men's doubles duo of Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat Murad Ali/Muhammad Irfan 21-12, 21-9 to give India a lead 4-0.

In the last group match, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand beat the Pakistan women's doubles pair 21-4, 21-5 to complete a 5-0 drubbing of the neighbours on the opening day of CWG 2022 (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

 Global
2
This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral arms

This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral a...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor racing-Mercedes have many more upgrades in the pipeline and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022