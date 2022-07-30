Indian-American Aman Gupta shoots 63, rises to 8th at Hero Open

Indian-American golfer Aman Gupta shot a 9-under 63 to rise up the leaderboard to get into the Top-10 at the halfway stage of the 2022 Hero Open here.

Gupta, playing in his rookie season in Europe, shot 69 in the first round and now with 63 he is 12-under and lying Tied-8th.

Gupta had 10 birdies against one bogey and trails the leader Sean Crocker (63-66) by three shots.

Crocker maintained his narrow one-shot lead after following up Thursday's round of 63 with a bogey-free 66 in round two on what was another low scoring day.

The American made the most of favourable morning conditions to fire six birdies - three on each side of the course – to get to 15 under par.

Although the course record he set in the first round was broken by both his playing partner and home-favourite Ewen Ferguson and afternoon starter Wilco Nienaber of South Africa - who each produced bogey-free rounds of 61 - Crocker still remains in pole position as he vies for his first DP World Tour victory.

''It's always tough to come back out the next day after playing really well. It was a little bit calming and nice to get out there, get off to a decent start, and just keep plodding along through the golf course,'' Crocker said.

''I just want to have some fun, have some laughs on the golf course, hit good golf shots and see what the total adds up to at the end of the week,'' he added.

Scotland's Scott Jamieson is alone in second spot on 14 under after 36 bogey-free holes, one stroke ahead of his compatriot David Law, English pair Jonathan Thomson and Ross Fisher, Sweden's Jens Dantorp, and Spaniard Adrian Otaegui.

Five players, including new joint-course record holder Nienaber, are one shot further back on 12 under par.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)