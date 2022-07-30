PM Modi lauds weightlifter Sargar's exceptional effort at Commonwealth Games

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised Indian weightlifter Sanket Sargar for his ''exceptional effort'' after he opened the country's medal count at the Commonwealth Games by claiming silver.

Sargar (21) won the silver in the men's 55 kg category.

Malaysia's Mohamad Aniq (249 kg) smashed the Games record in clean and jerk as he lifted 249 kg (107 kg + 142 kg) to win the gold, while Sri Lanka's Dilanka Isuru Kumara clinched the bronze with 225 kg (105 kg + 120 kg).

''Exceptional effort by Sanket Sargar! His bagging the prestigious Silver is a great start for India at the Commonwealth Games. Congratulations to him and best wishes for all future endeavours,'' Modi tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)