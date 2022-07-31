Soccer-Leipzig sign defender Raum from Hoffenheim

RB Leipzig have signed defender David Raum from Hoffenheim on a five-year contract, the Bundesliga club announced on Sunday. The official fee was not disclosed, but German media reported it was around 25 million euros. ($25.55 million)

The 24-year-old made his debut for the German national team in their 6-0 World Cup qualifying win against Armenia in September and has made nine appearances in total. Raum played 35 games and scored three goals and made 13 assists for Hoffenheim last season.

"I’m moving to a football-mad city with a fantastic stadium and a club that stands for successful and attractive football. RB Leipzig gives me the chance to play in the Champions League and offers the perfect conditions for me to develop," Raum said. Leipzig finished fourth in the Bundesliga last season. ($1 = 0.9787 euros)

