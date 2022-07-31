Soccer-Keeper Casilla leaves Leeds

Keeper Kiko Casilla has left Leeds United, the Premier League club announced on Sunday. The 35-year-old arrived at Elland Road in 2019 on a four-and-a-half year deal from Real Madrid. He played 62 games for Leeds.

"Leeds United and Kiko Casilla have parted company by mutual consent. We would like to thank Kiko for his contributions during his time at the club and we wish him well in the future," the club said in a statement. Casilla was banned for eight matches and fined 60,000 pounds ($72,996) in 2020 after being found guilty of racist abuse in a Championship match against Charlton Athletic.

He was loaned to La Liga club Elche last season, playing 16 games. ($1 = 0.8220 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)