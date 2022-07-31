CWG 2022: India storm into semi-finals after thrashing South Africa 3-0
In the first match of a best-of-five series, the mixed doubles pair of B Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa defeated Jarred Elliott and Deidra Jordaan in straight sets with a 21-9, 21-11 scoreline.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Indian badminton team scored another victory in the mixed group match of the Commonwealth Games 2022 by thrashing South Africa 3-0 in the quarter-final to enter the semifinals on Sunday. With this victory, they have sealed their place in the semifinals.
In the first match of a best-of-five series, the mixed doubles pair of B Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa defeated Jarred Elliott and Deidra Jordaan in straight sets with a 21-9, 21-11 scoreline. In the second match, star India shuttler Lakshya Sen started the first game on a dominating note and win it by 21-5 against Caden Kakora. In the second game, South Africa's Caden Kakora failed to give any fight as Lakshya Sen won the match 21-5, 21-6.
In the third match of the tie, Aakarshi Kashyap defeated Johanita Scholtz by 21-11, 21-16 to seal the semifinal spot for the Indian team. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India's fuel demand falls in July as monsoon sets in
Luxury car market remains suppressed in India due to high taxes: Audi
India inches closer to achieving 2 billion COVID vaccine doses feat
16th round of India-China Corps Commander level talks commences at Chushul
Tata Steel to invest Rs 12,000 cr in FY23 on India, Europe operations: CEO Narendran