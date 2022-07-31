Left Menu

CWG 2022: India storm into semi-finals after thrashing South Africa 3-0

In the first match of a best-of-five series, the mixed doubles pair of B Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa defeated Jarred Elliott and Deidra Jordaan in straight sets with a 21-9, 21-11 scoreline.

Lakshya Sen. (Photo- BAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
Indian badminton team scored another victory in the mixed group match of the Commonwealth Games 2022 by thrashing South Africa 3-0 in the quarter-final to enter the semifinals on Sunday. With this victory, they have sealed their place in the semifinals.

In the second match, star India shuttler Lakshya Sen started the first game on a dominating note and win it by 21-5 against Caden Kakora. In the second game, South Africa's Caden Kakora failed to give any fight as Lakshya Sen won the match 21-5, 21-6.

In the third match of the tie, Aakarshi Kashyap defeated Johanita Scholtz by 21-11, 21-16 to seal the semifinal spot for the Indian team. (ANI)

