Soccer-England's Mead named player of the tournament after Euro victory

The 27-year-old played all six games in the tournament and won the Player of the Match award in two matches. Mead also won the tournament's Top Scorer award having netted six goals and made five assists, followed by Germany’s Alexandra Popp and England’s Alessia Russo.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2022 02:07 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 02:07 IST
England forward Beth Mead was named UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Player of the Tournament after their 2-1 victory against Germany in the final on Sunday. The 27-year-old played all six games in the tournament and won the Player of the Match award in two matches.

Mead also won the tournament's Top Scorer award having netted six goals and made five assists, followed by Germany's Alexandra Popp and England's Alessia Russo. German midfielder Lena Oberdorf, 20, won the Young Player of the Tournament award.

Netherlands Lieke Martens and German Nadine Angerer won the Player of the Tournament award in 2017 and 2013, respectively.

