Delighted Sheuli won gold at CWG, he worked very hard for special achievement: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed delight over weightlifter Achinta Sheuli winning a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, saying he worked very hard for the special achievement.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed delight over weightlifter Achinta Sheuli winning a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, saying he worked very hard for the special achievement.
Modi also tweeted a clip of his interaction with Sheuli before the Indian contingent left for the Commonwealth Games.
''We had discussed the support he received from his mother and brother. I also hope he gets time to watch a film now that a medal has been won,'' he said.
Sheuli (73kg) lived up to his top billing as he clinched India's third gold in the Commonwealth Games on Sunday.
Favourite to win the event, debutant Sheuli heaved 313kg (143kg+170kg) to grab the gold.
The prime minister also said, ''Delighted that the talented Achinta Sheuli has won a Gold Medal at the Commonwealth Games. He is known for his calm nature and tenacity. He has worked very hard for this special achievement. My best wishes to him for his future endeavours.'' PTI KR RHL
