Left Menu

Delighted Sheuli won gold at CWG, he worked very hard for special achievement: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed delight over weightlifter Achinta Sheuli winning a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, saying he worked very hard for the special achievement.Modi also tweeted a clip of his interaction with Sheuli before the Indian contingent left for the Commonwealth Games.We had discussed the support he received from his mother and brother.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2022 08:39 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 08:39 IST
Delighted Sheuli won gold at CWG, he worked very hard for special achievement: PM Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed delight over weightlifter Achinta Sheuli winning a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, saying he worked very hard for the special achievement.

Modi also tweeted a clip of his interaction with Sheuli before the Indian contingent left for the Commonwealth Games.

''We had discussed the support he received from his mother and brother. I also hope he gets time to watch a film now that a medal has been won,'' he said.

Sheuli (73kg) lived up to his top billing as he clinched India's third gold in the Commonwealth Games on Sunday.

Favourite to win the event, debutant Sheuli heaved 313kg (143kg+170kg) to grab the gold.

The prime minister also said, ''Delighted that the talented Achinta Sheuli has won a Gold Medal at the Commonwealth Games. He is known for his calm nature and tenacity. He has worked very hard for this special achievement. My best wishes to him for his future endeavours.'' PTI KR RHL

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifest in patients, say docs

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifes...

 India
2
CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win match for both

CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win ma...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in kidney cancer trial; Brazil reports first monkeypox death outside Africa in the current outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community Shield; Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022