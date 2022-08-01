Sheuli has made India proud by winning gold medal at CWG: President Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said weightlifter Achinta Sheuli has made India proud by winning a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.You are the champion who has created a history. Heartiest congratulations, Murmu tweeted.Debutant Sheuli heaved 313kg 143kg170kg to grab the gold on Sunday.Achinta Sheuli has made India proud by winning gold and making the tricolour fly high at the CommonwealthGames.
''You are the champion who has created a history. Heartiest congratulations!,'' Murmu tweeted.
Debutant Sheuli heaved 313kg (143kg+170kg) to grab the gold on Sunday.
''Achinta Sheuli has made India proud by winning gold and making the tricolour fly high at the #CommonwealthGames. You immediately overcame the failure in one attempt and topped the lineup. You are the champion who has created a history. Heartiest congratulations!'' the president tweeted.
Malaysia's Erry Hidayat Muhammad, who gave Sheuli a tough competition, ended as the second best lifter at the event. Canada's Shad Darsigny was third with a total lift of 298kg (135kg+163kg).
