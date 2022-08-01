Soccer-'I see you': Chastain gives thumbs up to Kelly celebration after Wembley winner

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 15:06 IST
Representative Image

England's Chloe Kelly channelled Brandi Chastain when she took off her shirt after netting the winner against Germany in the Women's Euros final on Sunday, with the celebration receiving a stamp of approval from the former United States player herself. Kelly scored in the second half of extra time at Wembley Stadium and threw off her shirt in jubilation, 23 years on from when Chastain did the same after converting the decisive penalty in the 1999 World Cup final against China.

"I see you @Chloe_Kelly98 well done. Enjoy the free rounds of pints and dinners for the rest of your life from all of England. Cheers!" tweeted Chastain, a double World Cup winner with the United States. Chastain later added that she was headed to England soon and the two could enjoy the victory together.

Kelly's celebration, which is rare in the women's game, earned her a booking but it was all worth it in the end as England clinched their first major trophy with a 2-1 win in front of a record home crowd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

