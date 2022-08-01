Left Menu

CWG: Weightlifter Ajay Singh misses medal by a whisker

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 01-08-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 16:51 IST
CWG: Weightlifter Ajay Singh misses medal by a whisker
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A low snatch total and a fluffed clean and jerk lift cost Ajay Singh (81kg) dear as the Indian weightlifter missed the bronze medal by a whisker in his maiden Commonwealth Games appearance, here on Monday.

The 25-year-old managed a total effort of 319kg (143kg+176kg) to finish fourth best in the men's 81kg event.

To the crowds absolute delight, home favourite England's Chris Murray 325kg (144kg+181kg) grabbed the gold in a sensational manner as he broke the Games record in total lift.

Australian lifter Kyle Bruce (143kg+180kg) 323kg clinched the silver while Canada's Nicholas Vachon 320kg (140kg+180kg) finished with a bronze.

Singh's event was off to a dodgy start as he initially struggled to gain balance in his opening snatch lift. The Indian stopped just short of the end of the board with one out of the three judges giving him a red light but the 137kg lift was eventually deemed legit.

He went on to heave 140kg and then 143kg, four kilograms less than his personal best and national record, to be in joint-second position alongside Bruce after the snatch section ended.

In the clean and jerk, Singh began with a 172kg lift before increasing four kilograms on the barbells for 176kg, which required a lot of effort for him to execute.

There was a four-way fight for the top spot between Singh, Bruce, Murray and Vachon.

In the end, a low snatch total and a failed 180kg attempt in the clean and jerk cost Singh dear as he missed out on a podium finish.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifest in patients, say docs

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifes...

 India
2
CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win match for both

CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win ma...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in kidney cancer trial; Brazil reports first monkeypox death outside Africa in the current outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community Shield; Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022