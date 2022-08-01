Left Menu

We cannot get complacent: Indian head coach Venkatesh ahead of Maldives clash

India's match against the Maldives kicks off on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar at 7 PM IST.

ANI | Updated: 01-08-2022 17:41 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 17:41 IST
Team India will take on Maldives. (Photo- AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

India U-20 National Team head coach Shanmugam Venkatesh chose to remain grounded despite a comprehensive victory against Nepal, as the Blue Colts prepare to take on the Maldives in the SAFF U-20 Championship. India's match against the Maldives kicks off on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar at 7 PM IST.

Having earned an 8-0 victory against Nepal, India all but need to ensure a win against the Maldives to secure their berth in the Final. "If we win our last game, we are through, and that is the most important thing," said Venkatesh on the eve of the Maldives clash. "Having said that, we cannot take Maldives for granted. We have to respect them."

India centre-back Halen Nongtdu echoed the coach's words, saying that it's time for the team to remain focused. "It's just the beginning for us. As the coach said, it was just our second win. We will have to move on and focus on our next one now," said Halen.

Venkatesh, in fact, has warned his boys against complacency after the big win against Nepal. "It was a very nice result for us in the last game, but I have told the boys to focus on the next game. It is just the second win of the tournament for us, afterall. We have to get three more points," he stated.

The Blue Colts started off their campaign in the SAF U-20 Championship with a 1-2 defeat against Bangladesh, but have picked up the pace since then, having scored 12 goals in the next two games, while conceding none. Helen attributed the newfound defensive organisation to the team's mental strength and the ability to take positive learnings from mistakes. "We made a few mistakes in our first game, but the important thing is that we have learnt from them. All the boys have shown great character to accept what they have done wrong and improve on that," he said.

"We got together as a team and figured out how we can combine to produce the best results," he concluded. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

