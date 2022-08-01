Left Menu

CWG 2022: Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak finishes 5th in vault final

Pranati Nayak scored 13.633 points in her first attempt.

ANI | Updated: 01-08-2022 22:56 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 22:55 IST
Pranati Nayak (Photo: Olympic.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak finished fifth in the vault final after she scored 12.699 points in the event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Monday. Pranati Nayak scored 13.633 points in her first attempt and 11.766 in her second attempt. Her final average score after her two attempts was 12.699 points.

Australian gymnast Georgia Godwin won the gold medal in the women's vault apparatus. Laurie Denomme and Shannon Archer won silver and bronze medals respectively. Earlier on Saturday, India's Pranati Nayak qualified for the vault final after she finished second in the event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday.

Pranati Nayak, a Tokyo Olympian, scored 13.600 in her first vault attempt and 12.950 in her second go for an average of 13.275 at the Arena Birmingham. Shannon Archer of Scotland topped the vault chart with an average of 13.500. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

