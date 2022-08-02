REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE 6:30 P.M. GMT/2:30 P.M. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 P.M. GMT/2:30 P.M. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

MOTOR-F1-ASTONMARTIN/ALONSO Alonso's Aston move is a surprise that also makes sense

Fernando Alonso's switch from Renault-owned Alpine to Formula One rivals Aston Martin in 2023 came as a surprise announcement on Monday but it also makes sense. SOCCER-EURO-ENG-GER/

England hope fans will follow them to WSL after Euros glory England hope their victory in the Women's European Championship final will inspire a new generation of players and urged the fans who followed them up and down the country in record numbers to stick with them when they return to domestic football.

FOOTBALL-NFL/WATSON Browns quarterback Watson faces six-game suspension

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is to be suspended for six games for violating the National Football League's (NFL) personal-conduct policy, a report on the league's website said on Monday. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-GERMANY-MAG-SGE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Germany - DFB Pokal - FC Magdeburg v Eintracht Frankfurt DFB Pokal German Soccer Cup first round-match between FC Magdeburg and Eintracht Frankfurt.

1 Aug 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS/PREVIEW

Soccer - Arsenal season preview A look at Arsenal's Premier League prospects

2 Aug BASEBALL

BASEBALL-MLB-MIA-CIN/ (PIX) Baseball - MLB - Miami Marlins v Cincinnati Reds

2022 MLB Season (Regular Season) - loanDepot park, Miami, Florida 1 Aug 18:40 ET / 22:40 GMT

BASEBALL-MLB-WAS-NYM/ (PIX) Baseball - MLB - Washington Nationals v New York Mets

2022 MLB Season (Regular Season) - Nationals Park, Washington, District of Columbia 1 Aug 19:05 ET / 23:05 GMT

BASEBALL-MLB-NYY-SEA/ (PIX) Baseball - MLB - New York Yankees v Seattle Mariners

2022 MLB Season (Regular Season) - Yankee Stadium, New York City, New York 1 Aug 19:05 ET / 23:05 GMT

BASEBALL-MLB-CLE-ARI/ (PIX) Baseball - MLB - Cleveland Guardians v Arizona Diamondbacks

2022 MLB Season (Regular Season) - Progressive Field, Cleveland, Ohio 1 Aug 19:10 ET / 23:10 GMT

BASEBALL-MLB-MIN-DET/ (PIX) Baseball - MLB - Minnesota Twins v Detroit Tigers

2022 MLB Season (Regular Season) - Target Field, Minneapolis, Minnesota 1 Aug 19:40 ET / 23:40 GMT

BASEBALL-MLB-TEX-BAL/ (PIX) Baseball - MLB - Texas Rangers v Baltimore Orioles

2022 MLB Season (Regular Season) - Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas 2 Aug 20:05 ET / 00:05 GMT

BASEBALL-MLB-HOU-BOS/ (PIX) Baseball - MLB - Houston Astros v Boston Red Sox

2022 MLB Season (Regular Season) - Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas 2 Aug 20:10 ET / 00:10 GMT

BASEBALL-MLB-CHW-KC/ (PIX) Baseball - MLB - Chicago White Sox v Kansas City Royals

2022 MLB Season (Regular Season) - Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, Illinois 2 Aug 20:10 ET / 00:10 GMT

BASEBALL-MLB-SD-COL/ (PIX) Baseball - MLB - San Diego Padres v Colorado Rockies

2022 MLB Season (Regular Season) - Petco Park, San Diego, California 2 Aug 21:40 ET / 01:40 GMT

BASEBALL-MLB-SF-LAD/ (PIX) Baseball - MLB - San Francisco Giants v Los Angeles Dodgers

2022 MLB Season (Regular Season) - Oracle Park, San Francisco, California 2 Aug 21:45 ET / 01:45 GMT

COMMONWEALTH GAMES GAMES-COMMONWEALTH/ (PIX) (TV)

Commonwealth Games - Prince William and wife Kate to attend the Games Prince William and his wife, Kate attend the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

2 Aug RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP/ (PREVIEW) Rugby - Rugby Championship - Preview

Preview of the Rugby Championship, which starts on Saturday. 2 Aug 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP-ZAF-NZL/ Rugby - Rugby Championship - South Africa name team

World champion Springboks name their side to take on New Zealand in the opening match of this year's Rugby Championship at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit. 2 Aug 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE UKRAINE-CRISIS/USA-GRINER-TRIAL (PIX) (TV)

U.S. basketball star Griner back in Russian court on drugs charges A Moscow region court sits for a seventh hearing in a case against U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with the illegal possession of cannabis substances.

2 Aug 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)