Loan Sensation: Ethan Nwaneri Sparks Marseille's Victory

Ethan Nwaneri shined on his debut for Marseille, scoring a goal just after joining on loan from Arsenal. The victory ended Lens' 10-game winning streak and placed Marseille back in the title race. Monaco, meanwhile, struggled to break a goalless draw with injury setbacks mounting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 25-01-2026 09:33 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 09:33 IST
  • Country:
  • France

Ethan Nwaneri, on loan from Arsenal, made an immediate impact by scoring a remarkable goal early in his debut match for Marseille, propelling them to a 3-1 victory over Lens. This essential win repositions Marseille in the Ligue 1 title race, breaking Lens' impressive 10-game winning streak.

The 18-year-old wasted no time setting his mark after making history as the youngest Premier League player last year. Nwaneri's goal came just 13 minutes into the match, validating coach Roberto De Zerbi's decision to start him against high-flying Lens, now faltering to regain their form.

Meanwhile, Monaco continues its struggle, drawing 0-0 against Le Havre. Despite a more disciplined performance, the team faces mounting injury challenges, placing additional stress on their campaign ambitions as player discontent grows within the club's ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

