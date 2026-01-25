Left Menu

Mastermind of Mirzapur Gym Racket Arrested at Delhi Airport

Imran, the alleged mastermind behind a gang involved in sexual exploitation and religious conversion, was arrested at Delhi's IGI Airport. Operating through a chain of gyms across Mirzapur, his attempt to flee to Dubai was thwarted by immigration authorities. He faces numerous charges, including fraud.

Updated: 25-01-2026 09:33 IST
Imran, the purported mastermind of an organized gang involved in sexual exploitation and religious conversion, was apprehended at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Saturday. Authorities foiled his attempt to escape to Dubai with his family.

With a network of gyms spanning the Mirzapur district, Imran allegedly ran the racket through these fitness centers, all operated by his relatives, according to police reports. A lookout notice was issued to prevent him from fleeing abroad, resulting in his arrest by Delhi's immigration department.

Imran's detention marks the seventh arrest in this case, involving a total of 65 registered cases against him, primarily for fraud. The police have sealed several gyms in the district as investigations continue, and six others have been arrested, including a GRP constable now suspended for involvement.

