Bayern Munich Stunned: Augsburg's Triumph Shakes Bundesliga

Bayern Munich faced an unexpected setback in their Bundesliga campaign, falling 2-1 at home to Augsburg. The defeat marked Bayern's first league loss since March and snapped their 27-game unbeaten run.

Augsburg's victory began with an early goal by Hiroki Ito, followed by determined team play resulting in a crucial equalizer by Arthur Chaves. Han-Noah Massengo's decisive goal sealed the upset.

In the title race, Borussia Dortmund closed the gap with an emphatic win over Union Berlin. Meanwhile, other notable Bundesliga results saw Leverkusen snap a losing streak with a win over Werder Bremen, and Mainz continued their ascent under new coaching.

(With inputs from agencies.)