Biden feels good as he continues to test positive for COVID - White House

U.S. President Joe Biden feels good and is looking forward to getting back on the road as he continues to test positive for COVID-19 and maintains isolation procedures, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday. "He's feeling fine," Jean-Pierre told reporters at a White House briefing.

Biden, 79, had just emerged from isolation on Wednesday after testing positive for COVID for the first time on July 21, when he tested positive again https://www.reuters.com/world/us/biden-feeling-well-continuing-isolation-after-testing-positive-covid-2022-07-31/ on Saturday in what his physician Kevin O'Connor described as a "rebound" case seen in a small percentage of patients who take the antiviral drug Paxlovid. He tested positive again on Monday "as could be anticipated," O'Connor said in a memo released by the White House.

"He will continue to conduct the business of the American people from the Executive Residence," O'Connor wrote. Jean-Pierre said Biden still has mild "lingering" symptoms from his first bout with COVID, but has not experienced any new symptoms, such as a fever.

Paxlovid is an antiviral medication from Pfizer Inc that is used to treat high-risk patients, such as older patients. Biden tweeted about his positive case on Saturday, saying it could happen to a "small minority of folks." He later posted a video on Twitter where he said he was "feeling fine" and "everything's good."

Biden's return to isolation came after he celebrated being able to work in person again at a Rose Garden event on Wednesday. (Reporting Jeff Mason, Jarrett Renshaw and Katharine Jackson; Editing by Doina Chiacu, Chris Gallagher and Marguerita Choy)

