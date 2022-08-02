CWG 2022: PM Modi, President Murmu, Anurag Thakur congratulate women's Lawn Bowls team for historic Gold

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian women's Lawn Bowls team for striking Gold and capturing the country's first-ever medal in the discipline against South Africa in the final of the women's fours event at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Tuesday. The Indian Lawn Bowls team created history by winning its first-ever medal in the sport, capturing Gold by defeating South Africa in the final of the women's fours event at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Tuesday.

"Historic win in Birmingham! India is proud of Lovely Choubey, Pinki Singh, Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Rani Tirkey for bringing home the prestigious Gold in Lawn Bowls. The team has demonstrated great dexterity and their success will motivate many Indians towards Lawn Bowls," tweeted PM Modi. President Droupadi Murmu also congratulated the team for their historic accomplishment.

"Congratulations to Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki & Nayanmoni Saikia for doing the unprecedented by winning the gold medal in lawn bowls at #CommonwealthGames! Your resolve in the see-saw battle for victory in the finals made the country proud and inspired every Indian," tweeted the President. Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also expressed happiness at India's amazing performance at the event.

"A Historic Gold for India in #CommonwealthGames Lawn Bowls! Absolutely ecstatic that our Women's Fours Team - Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia & Rupa Rani Tirkey has fetched the nation its first ever #LawnBowls medal defeating South Africa 17-10 in the final !," tweeted Thakur. The action was back and forth between India and their opponents, who are among the best teams in the sport with 44 medals. India was represented by Rupa Rani Tirkey, Nayanmoni Saikia, Lovely Choubey and Pinki Singh in this historic match. India won the match by 17-10.

India started the match with a lead before South Africa fought back to make things 2-2. India kept dominating their opponents as after End 7, the score read 7-2 in their favour.

After end 8, South Africa did get two points on the table, but India got one more, which widened their lead to 8-4.South Africa continued their fight back and made the scoreline read 8-6 after End 9, though India still had a two-point lead. After End 10, the scores stood level at 8-8.

India fumbled their lead after End 11 as South Africa was leading them by two points at 8-10. Things started to turn in favour of India once again after End 13, as they scored two more points to gain a 12-10 lead once again. They continued to build on their renewed momentum and extended their lead to 15-10.

India never looked back from there and ended the match with Gold in their hands, while South Africa had to settle for silver. (ANI)

