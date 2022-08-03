Left Menu

Soccer-Chelsea agree deal for Chukwuemeka and sign Slonina

Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign English midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa, both Premier League clubs announced on Tuesday. Chelsea also signed U.S. keeper Gabriel Slonina from MLS side Chicago Fire.

Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign English midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa, both Premier League clubs announced on Tuesday.

Chelsea also signed U.S. keeper Gabriel Slonina from MLS side Chicago Fire. Chukwuemeka has been given permission by Villa to travel to London to discuss personal terms and undergo a medical.

The-18-year-old Chukwuemeka made 12 appearances for Villa in the Premier League last season and recently captained the England Under-19 side. Chukwuemeka was linked in media reports to both Barcelona and AC Milan earlier in the transfer window.

Slonina, 18, will stay at Fire until the end of the year on loan before moving to London on a six-year contract with Chelsea.

