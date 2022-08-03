Left Menu

Soccer-Wolves' Hwang urges fans to display 'mature attitude' after facing racist abuse in friendly

Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Hwang Hee-chan called for an end to racism and urged sports fans to have a more "mature attitude" after being subjected to alleged racial abuse during a pre-season friendly in Portugal.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2022 10:25 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 09:53 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Wolves condemned the abuse in a statement on Sunday after a 1-1 draw with Portuguese side Farense, in which South Korea's Hwang scored a penalty, but did not specify the player it was directed towards.

"We are very disappointed to report that one of our players was the target of discriminatory abuse from opposition fans during this evening's game with SC Farense," Wolves said. "We will be reporting the incident to UEFA and asking our opponent and relevant authorities to investigate. Racism in any form is completely unacceptable and should never be left unchallenged."

Hwang thanked his club and fans for their messages of support in a post on Instagram on Tuesday. "We are all the same human beings," Hwang said. "We all need to have a mature attitude on enjoying sports.

"I really hope today could be the last day of people's suffering from racism, not only in sport but everywhere. No to racism." Wolves, who finished 10th last season, begin their Premier League campaign with a trip to Leeds United on Aug. 6

