Left Menu

CWG 2022: Tulika Mann enters final of women's +78 kg category, assures country of another medal

The match lasted for 1 minute 53 seconds. She will face Sarah Adlington of Scotland in the final match

ANI | Updated: 03-08-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 17:52 IST
CWG 2022: Tulika Mann enters final of women's +78 kg category, assures country of another medal
Tulika Mann. (Photo- SAI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Indian Judoka Tulika Mann reached the final of the women's +78 kg category after defeating Sydnee Andrews of New Zealand in the semifinal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Wednesday, assuring another medal to her country in this discipline. The Indian initially violated a rule in the 36th second of the match and got a 'Shido'. Her opponent Andrews gained a Waza-ari in the 57th second of the match. But the New Zealander was not prepared for what was coming as Mann gained the Ippon at the one-minute 53rd-second mark and sealed her spot in the final.

She will face Sarah Adlington of Scotland in the final match. Earlier today, Mann entered the semifinal of the women's +78 kg category after defeating Tracy Durhone of Mauritius in the quarterfinals at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Wednesday.

Mann gained a Waza-ari within just 42 seconds into the match. On the other hand, Durhone violated the rules twice, once at the 1:30 minute mark and later at the 2:30 minute mark, due to which she was penalised twice. The Indian gained another Waza-ari at the 2:53 mark and finished the match after getting an Ippon before it could touch the 3-minute mark. On the other hand, in the Men's Judo -100 kg category, India's Deepak Deswal lost in the repechage round to Fiji's Tevita Takayawa. The match lasted for barely one minute and eight seconds. Takayawa took his first Waza-Ari in just 58 seconds.

Earlier, he had lost to Harry Lovell Hewitt of Great Britain in the quarterfinal of his category. He lost after getting three penalties in his match that lasted 2 minutes and 41 seconds. Deswal had qualified for the quarterfinals after beating Omgba Fouda of Cameroon on account of penalties resulting in the disqualification of his opponent during the preliminary round.

India has won two medals in the sport in the 2022 edition of CWG 2022. Vijay Kumar Yadav won a bronze medal in the judo men's 60 kg final at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Monday.

Also, Shushila Devi Likmabam clinched a silver medal in the women's judo 48 kg final, giving India its seventh medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Monday. The Commonwealth Games started in Birmingham on July 28 and will go on till August 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

 Global
3
This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon mission

This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon missi...

 Global
4
NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022