CWG 2022: Para table tennis star Bhavina Patel reaches women's singles semifinal, Baby Sahana Ravi crashes out

In her women's singles class 3-5 match, she defeated her Fiji opponent 11-1, 11-5, 11-1

ANI | Updated: 04-08-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 17:23 IST
Bhavina Patel. (Photo- Bhavina Patel Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
India's ace para table tennis player and Tokyo paralympics medalist Bhavina Patel reached the semifinal of the women's singles category after defeating Akanisi Latu of Fiji in her third match of the tournament at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Thursday. In her women's singles class 3-5 match, she defeated Latu 11-1, 11-5, 11-1. Bhavina was dominance personified as she crushed her opponent in straight sets.

She has reached the semi-finals after winning her previous two matches against Daniela Di Toro of Australia and Ifechukwude Ikpeoyi of Nigeria. The semi-final match will take place on Friday. She has earned a top place finish in Group 1. On the other hand, Baby Sahana Ravi crashed out of the women's singles competition after losing to Yang Qian of Australia.

Ravi was eliminated from the competition after losing by 4-11 each in three games in women's singles class 6-10 match She had earlier lost to Nigeria's Faith Obazuaye and Gloria Gracia Wong Sze of Malaysia. She finished at the bottom of Group 1.

Sonalben Patel of Group 1 (Women's Class 3-5) will be continuing her Para Table Tennis campaign. She already has won previous two matches. Also, men's singles (Class 3-5, Group 2) player Raj Alagar will be in action against Dan Bullen of England.

The Commonwealth Games started in Birmingham from July 28 and will go on till August 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

