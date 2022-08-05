Left Menu

CWG 2022: Anurag Thakur congratulates para-powerlifter Sudhir on historic Gold medal win in men's heavyweight final

Para-powerlifter Sudhir clinched the gold medal in the Men's Heavyweight final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 with the best weight of 212kg on Thursday

ANI | Updated: 05-08-2022 12:44 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 12:44 IST
CWG 2022: Anurag Thakur congratulates para-powerlifter Sudhir on historic Gold medal win in men's heavyweight final
Para powerlifter Sudhir. (Photo- SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur congratulated para-powerlifter Sudhir for winning a historic Gold medal in the men's heavyweight final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games on Thursday. Para-powerlifter Sudhir clinched the gold medal in the Men's Heavyweight final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 with the best weight of 212kg on Thursday.

"Sudhir opens India's medal tally (in para-powerlifter) at #CWG2022. Congratulations on your medal at your first CWG. Yet another athlete from Haryana makes a mark on the world stage. With the display of skill and spirit on the mat today you showed the world what champions are made of," tweeted the minister. Sudhir won India's first gold in Para-Powerlifting at Commonwealth Games. He defeated Nigeria's Ikechukwu Obichukwu (133.6 points) by 0.9 points as his final score read a Games record 134.5 points for the gold.

Sudhir started his event with a successful attempt of a 208kg lift without breaking a sweat, scoring 132.0 points. In his second attempt, he improved his last attempt and lifted 212kg successfully, scoring 134.5 points.In the third and last attempt, he failed to lift 217kg but clinched the gold medal with 134.5 points.

Earlier that day, Indian Para-Powerlifters failed to win a medal. Manpreet Kaur started with a successful lift of 87kg, scoring 88.6 points in her first attempt. In the second attempt, she lifted 88kg, scoring 89.6 points. In the last attempt, she failed to lift 90kg. Para-Powerlifter Sakina Khatun failed to lift 90kg in her first attempt. Khatun successfully lifted 90kg in her second attempt, scoring 87.5 points.

The pair finished just outside the podium places with totals of 89.6 Kg and 87.5 Kg. India's Manpreet Kaur and Sakina Khatun finish 4th and 5th respectively. In the men's category, Parmjeet Kumar started his event with a failed attempt of a 165kg lift. The Indian lifter was again unsuccessful to lift 165kg. Even in his last attempt, he failed to lift, thus ending the event at the bottom of the table. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

