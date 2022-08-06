CWG 2022: Ravi Dahiya, Naveen confirm more wrestling medals for India, cruise to finals of their respective categories

Indian wrestler Ravi Dahiya confirmed another medal for the country in wrestling after defeating Pakistan's Ali Asad in the semifinal of the men's 57 kg freestyle wrestling category at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday. He defeated his opponent from the arch-rival country by 14-4 on basis of technical superiority. The match lasted for three minutes and 17 seconds. Asad did get some chances to score points but Dahiya's exhibition on the mat was world-class.

Ravi Dahiya reached the semis of the men's 57 kg category after defeating Suraj Singh of New Zealand in the quarterfinal that started off his campaign. He won the match by 10-0 on basis of technical superiority. The New Zealander did not even get a chance to score as the Indian made quick work of him. On the other hand, wrestler Naveen has also assured the country of another medal. He defeated England's Charlie Bowling in the semifinal of the men's 74 kg category.

In a match that lasted for three minutes and 12 seconds, Naveen won by a massive margin of 12-1. He was victorious on basis of technical superiority. Naveen reached the semifinal of the men's 74 kg category after defeating Hong Yeow Lou of Singapore in the quarterfinal.

Naveen won the match within one minute and two seconds. He won by 10-0 on basis of technical superiority in the quarterfinal. Naveen had reached the quarterfinal by defeating Nigeria's Ogbonna Emmanuel John. He had won the match within five minutes and two seconds by 13-3 on basis of technical superiority.

CWG 2022 started in Birmingham on July 28 and will go on till August 8. (ANI)

