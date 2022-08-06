Sindhu enters women's singles semifinals, Kashyap's campaign ends in CWG

Double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu struggled past Malaysia's Goh Wei Jin in women's singles quarterfinals to stay on course for a maiden individual gold medal at the Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.

A former world champion, Sindhu registered a come-from-behind 19-21 21-14 21-18 win over Goh, ranked 60th, to enter her third successive semifinals at the Commonwealth Games.

However, young Aakarshi Kashyap's CWG debut ended with a 10-21 7-21 defeat to Scotland's Kristy Gilmour, a silver and bronze medallist in 2014 and 2018 editions respectively.

Sindhu, who had won a bronze and silver in the last two editions, looked slightly shaky against Goh, whom she had defeated in two tight games in the mixed team championship final.

Goh's attacking prowess was once again on display as she made the Indian work hard in the opening game.

The 27-year-old from Hyderabad had a two-point cushion in the mid-game interval but Goh managed to turn the tables with her better display in the second half of the first game to take a 1-0 lead in the match.

A vastly experienced Sindhu, however, got back her bearing soon as the duo engaged in some superb rallies with the Indian managing to grab a three-point advantage at the break.

Sindhu, ranked world number 7, extended her lead to 19-14 and soon roared back in the contest.

The decider saw some enthralling rallies with the duo moving neck-and-neck till 6-6. Sindhu managed to eke out a 8-6 lead but Goh soon reeled off three points to turn the tables.

The Indian disposed off a short return from Goh to enter a slender one-point lead at the interval.

While Goh played some exceptional shots, including a body smash, Sindhu focussed on making her opponent move across the court and used her repertoire of strokes to achieve that.

Sindhu tried to get into good positions to open up multiple options for her strokeplay. Soon she was leading 15-11 with Goh looking frustrated, flat on the floor.

The Indian kept a firm grip on the rallies as Goh looked tired with her returns and seemed to have lost the sting. In the end, Sindhu grabbed three match points and converted in her second attempt, much to the joy of the Indian fans at the NEC Hall here.

