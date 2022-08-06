Cricket: India beat England by four runs to enter CWG final
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The Indian women's team defeated hosts England by four runs to enter the final of the Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.
Opting to bat, Smriti Mandhana blasted 61 and Jemimah Rodrigues' produced a useful 44 not out to power India to a healthy 164 for 5 in the semifinal.
In reply, England managed 160 for six in their stipulated 20 overs with Natalie Sciver (41) and Danielle Wyatt (35) scoring the most runs for the hosts.
Brief Scores: India: 164 for 5 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 61; Freya Kemp 2/22) England: 160 for 6 in 20 overs (Natalie Sciver 41; Sneh Rana 2/28).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Indian-origin man in US sentenced to nearly 4 years in jail for running fraud COVID-19 scheme
World Athletics Championships: Eldhose Paul becomes first Indian to qualify for triple jump final
Two Indian brothers, their Indian-American friend charged in first-ever cryptocurrency insider trading case
Indian rupee is holding up well relative to advanced and emerging market peers, says Das.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says Indian economy is relatively better placed amid grim global scenario.