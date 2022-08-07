Left Menu

CWG 2022: Wrestler Pooja Gehlot not happy with Bronze win, delivers emotional message to country

She defeated Christine Lemofack Letchidjio of Scotland at the Coventry Arena Wrestling Mat B on Saturday

ANI | Updated: 07-08-2022 13:20 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 13:20 IST
Pooja Gehlot after her match. (Photo- ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Indian wrestler Pooja Gehlot delivered an emotional message to her countrymen following her bronze medal win in the women's 50 kg freestyle wrestling on Saturday. Indian grappler Pooja Gehlot won the bronze medal in the Women's Freestyle 50 kg category in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022. She defeated Christine Lemofack Letchidjio of Scotland at the Coventry Arena Wrestling Mat B on Saturday.

But the wrestler was not satisfied with her result and wanted a gold medal. "I apologise to my compatriots. I wished that the National Anthem to be played here, but I lost in the semifinal. But I will learn from my mistakes, and work on them," said the wrestler while interacting with the media.

Gehlot won the bronze medal match 12-2 and won on the basis of technical superiority. The match lasted three minutes and forty-nine seconds. The Indian grappler took a 10-2 lead in the first period and the pressure was on her opponent.

Gehlot was in good form in the match. She managed to hold her own and she kept her opponent at bay to walk away with the bronze. Indian wrestling contingent had a brilliant Commonwealth Games 2022. It ended up winning 12 medals across all categories. Six of them were gold medals.

Commonwealth Games 2022 started in Birmingham on July 28 and will go on till August 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

