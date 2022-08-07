CWG: Prez congratulates Dipika Pallikal, Saurav Ghosal for winning bronze in mixed doubles squash

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday congratulated Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal for winning bronze in mixed doubles squash at Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and said such victories promote popularity of sports in our country. ''Your podium finish is an inspiration for squash lovers in India,'' the president said.

The Indian duo, that had won the silver medal in the mixed team event in the 2018 Gold Coast edition, won the bronze at the Games. ''Congratulations to Dipika Pallikal & Saurav Ghosal for winning bronze in mixed doubles squash at #CommonwealthGames. Your podium finish is an inspiration for squash lovers in India. Such victories promote popularity of sports in our country,'' Murmu tweeted. PTI AKV SRY

