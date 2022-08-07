Left Menu

CWG: Prez congratulates Dipika Pallikal, Saurav Ghosal for winning bronze in mixed doubles squash

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday congratulated Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal for winning bronze in mixed doubles squash at Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and said such victories promote popularity of sports in our country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2022 23:51 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 23:51 IST
CWG: Prez congratulates Dipika Pallikal, Saurav Ghosal for winning bronze in mixed doubles squash
President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday congratulated Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal for winning bronze in mixed doubles squash at Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and said such victories promote popularity of sports in our country. ''Your podium finish is an inspiration for squash lovers in India,'' the president said.

The Indian duo, that had won the silver medal in the mixed team event in the 2018 Gold Coast edition, won the bronze at the Games. ''Congratulations to Dipika Pallikal & Saurav Ghosal for winning bronze in mixed doubles squash at #CommonwealthGames. Your podium finish is an inspiration for squash lovers in India. Such victories promote popularity of sports in our country,'' Murmu tweeted. PTI AKV SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

