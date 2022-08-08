Left Menu

Soccer-Lewandowski scores first Barca goal in 6-0 friendly win

Barcelona's Poland striker Robert Lewandowski scored his first goal for the club in a friendly debut at the Camp Nou, helping the LaLiga side thrash Mexico's Pumas UNAM 6-0 in the final of their annual pre-season tournament on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2022 03:39 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 03:39 IST
Soccer-Lewandowski scores first Barca goal in 6-0 friendly win

Barcelona's Poland striker Robert Lewandowski scored his first goal for the club in a friendly debut at the Camp Nou, helping the LaLiga side thrash Mexico's Pumas UNAM 6-0 in the final of their annual pre-season tournament on Sunday. Lewandowski, who had failed to score in any of Barca's friendlies on their U.S. tour, opened the scoring in the third minute of the Joan Gamper Trophy match after he converted Pedri's pass with a brilliant finish from a tight angle.

Barca's new signing then returned the favour as he set up the 19-year-old midfielder to score two minutes later. Lewandowski handed Pedri another assist for the Spain international to make it 4-0 in the 19th minute after forward Ousmane Dembele scored their third of the night.

Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and midfielder Frenkie de Jong got on the scoresheet in the second half. "I am happy to (have) played the first game at Camp Nou and ... to win the trophy," Lewandowski said in a video https://twitter.com/FCBarcelona/status/1556384584346079232 on Barca's social media account, holding his Man of the Match award.

The 33-year-old is expected to make his LaLiga debut on Aug. 13 when Barcelona host Rayo Vallecano.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
Exodus of Chinese nationals: Over 6,00,000 requested asylum

Exodus of Chinese nationals: Over 6,00,000 requested asylum

China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022