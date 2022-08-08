Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Rogers meets Kasatkina with eye on maiden WTA title

Unseeded American Shelby Rogers kept up her dominant show at the Silicon Valley Classic on Saturday by defeating Veronika Kudermetova 6-3 6-4 in the semi-finals, putting herself in contention for her first career title. In her first appearance in a final in six years on Sunday, the world number 45 will meet seventh-seeded Daria Kasatkina, who defeated world number four Paula Badosa of Spain 6-2 6-4 in the other semi-final.

MLB roundup: Dodgers run winning streak to 7

Max Muncy blasted a three-run homer in the fifth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers added two unearned runs in the bottom of the seventh Saturday night to defeat the visiting San Diego Padres 8-3. The win was the seventh straight for the Dodgers, who are 7-2 against the Padres this season. The Padres had taken a 3-2 lead in the top of the fourth with three unearned runs off Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney.

Games-Canada win women's 4x400m relay gold after England are disqualified

Canada claimed the women's 4x400m Commonwealth Games relay gold on Sunday after England crossed the finish line first but were disqualified for a lane infringement. With Jessie Knight as anchor, the England team thought they had won by one thousandth of a second ahead of Canada's Kyra Constantine after a photo finish.

Athletics-Olympic champion Felix calls U.S. abortion rights rollback 'shocking'

Allyson Felix, the most decorated woman in track and field history, on Sunday called the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling ending the constitutional right to an abortion "shocking" and a "step back" for women. The sprinter, who won a U.S. record 11 Olympic medals before hanging up her spikes after competing in her final World Championships last month, has also been a champion for working mothers and said she was blindsided by the decision.

Soccer-Deadly Haaland strikes twice to give Man City win at West Ham

New Manchester City signing Erling Haaland marked a fine Premier League debut by scoring in each half as the champions began their title defence by strolling to a 2-0 victory over West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday. Haaland converted a penalty after 36 minutes and wrapped up the points with a composed finish in the second period to cap an impressive display, with his father and former City player Alfie celebrating in the stands.

Chess-Russian former deputy PM Dvorkovich re-elected FIDE president

Former Russian deputy prime minister Arkady Dvorkovich was re-elected for a second term as president of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) on Sunday, defeating a Ukrainian who had criticised him over Moscow's actions in Ukraine. Dvorkovich, deputy prime minister from 2012 to 2018, received 157 votes in his favour and 16 against him at FIDE's general assembly in Chennai, India, the international governing body said.

Tennis-Medvedev ends losing streak in finals with Los Cabos title

World number one Daniil Medvedev ended his losing run in finals with a 7-5 6-0 win over Britain's Cameron Norrie on Saturday to lift the title in Los Cabos, Mexico, and ramp up preparations for his U.S. Open title defence. A ban on Russian players at Wimbledon due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine forced Medvedev to miss the grasscourt major and he arrived in Mexico for the ATP 250 event for his first tournament since June.

Basketball-'Thank you, Sue': Seattle legend Bird bids emotional farewell

Four-time WNBA champion Sue Bird made an emotional farewell to a chorus of cheers on Sunday, playing her final regular-season home game after a blockbuster two decades with the Seattle Storm. A record crowd of 18,100 turned up to Climate Pledge Arena, chanting "Thank you, Sue," as the former first overall draft pick took a curtain call on her way to the playoffs.

Motorcycling-Bagnaia ready to book a taxi after British GP win

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia picked up where he left off before MotoGP's summer break by winning the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Sunday for his second victory in a row. Spaniard Maverick Vinales had to settle for second for Aprilia, 0.426 seconds behind after a thrilling battle over the closing laps, while Australian Jack Miller was third on the other factory Ducati.

Tennis-Nishioka continues impressive run to set up Kyrgios showdown

Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka, ranked 96th in the world, beat top seed Andrey Rublev 6-3 6-4 on Saturday, continuing his stellar show at the Citi Open in Washington, D.C., and setting up a showdown against Australian Nick Kyrgios. The 26-year-old left-hander came to the U.S. capital having won five out of seven matches on the feeder Challenger circuit last month, but had not won a tour-level match since the Miami Masters in March.

