Left Menu

Games-Muir's time finally arrives as Scot wins 1,500m gold

This meant a lot to me - missing the Gold Coast (in 2018) as well, it's been bugging me for eight years." Muir, who also won bronze in the 800m in Birmingham, clocked a time of four minutes, 2.75 seconds to take gold ahead of Northern Ireland's Ciara Mageean and Australia's Abbey Caldwell on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2022 11:47 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 11:27 IST
Games-Muir's time finally arrives as Scot wins 1,500m gold
Laura Muir Image Credit: Wikipedia

Laura Muir ended eight years of waiting by winning gold in the women's 1,500 meters at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday and the Scot said her previous disappointments had only made her stronger. Muir had finished 11th in the 1,500m final in front of her home crowd at the 2014 Games in Glasgow and was unable to compete four years later on the Gold Coast due to veterinary medicine exams.

"I think I would have said to the Laura Muir of 2014 'your time will come," said the 29-year-old, who won Olympic silver for Britain in Tokyo. "It's rotten at the time but you learn from it and you come back stronger. This meant a lot to me - missing the Gold Coast (in 2018) as well, it's been bugging me for eight years."

Muir, who also won bronze in the 800m in Birmingham, clocked a time of four minutes, 2.75 seconds to take gold ahead of Northern Ireland's Ciara Mageean and Australia's Abbey Caldwell on Sunday. "It is so nice to come here and not just get one medal but two and in such a competitive field," she added. "Those girls are fast. It means a lot."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022