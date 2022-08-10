Left Menu

ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings: Shreyas Iyer reaches 19th spot; spinners Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi make advances

Iyer is India's leading run-scorer in T20I this year with 449 runs at an average of 44.90 and four half-centuries.

ANI | Updated: 10-08-2022 14:39 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 14:39 IST
ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings: Shreyas Iyer reaches 19th spot; spinners Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi make advances
Shreyas Iyer. (Photo- BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Indian batter Shreyas Iyer climbed up six places to reach the 19th spot in the ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings for batters after scoring 64 off 40 balls in the fifth and final T20I against West Indies, a series which India won by 4-1. South Africa's Reeza Hendricks is the main gainer, moving up to 13th position with knocks of 74 and 42 in a 2-0 series win over Ireland. Ireland's Paul Stirling (up one place to 23rd) and New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell (up 23 places to 38th) have also made notable progress.

India spinners Ravi Bishnoi and Kuldeep Yadav have gained big. Bishnoi has galloped 50 places to take 44th position with six wickets in two matches while Yadav has leapt 58 places to 87th with a three-wicket haul in the last match. South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj is up 10 places to 18th among bowlers, while fast bowlers Lungi Ngidi (23rd) of South Africa and Lockie Ferguson of New Zealand (31st) are others to move up.

Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza has risen in all three lists of the ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings after a stellar show that has helped his team take a winning 2-0 lead in the ongoing three-match series against Bangladesh. Raza has moved up 10 slots to 29th position among batters and is now 79th among bowlers, a result of two unbeaten centuries and four wickets in the two matches. His performances also see him move up seven places to a career-best fourth position among all-rounders.

Bangladesh's Liton Das is one place above Raza in the batters' list after gaining one slot while Taijul Islam has progressed nine slots to 71st among bowlers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
4
Scientists image distant blazar J1924-2914 using Event Horizon Telescope

Scientists image distant blazar J1924-2914 using Event Horizon Telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022