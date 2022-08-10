Soccer-Fulham sign Diop from West Ham
Newly promoted Fulham FC have signed French defender Issa Diop from West Ham United, both Premier League clubs announced on Wednesday. The 25-year-old, who signed a five-year deal, played 26 games, scored one goal and made two assists for West Ham last season. "Issa('s)...
Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2022 23:17 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 23:16 IST
Newly promoted Fulham FC have signed French defender Issa Diop from West Ham United, both Premier League clubs announced on Wednesday. The 25-year-old, who signed a five-year deal, played 26 games, scored one goal and made two assists for West Ham last season.
"Issa('s)... experience and formidable presence will be important to our squad in this Premier League season and for us to build a bright future in the years ahead," Fulham co-owner Tony Khan said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- French
- Fulham
- Premier League
- West Ham
Advertisement
ALSO READ
France can provide Germany some of its gas in case of shortage - French sources
France can provide Germany some of its gas in case of shortage - French sources
Ball in Iran's court to save nuclear deal - French presidency
Notre-Dame on track to re-open in 2024 - French culture minister
INS Tarkash conducts Maritime Exercise with French Naval Ships