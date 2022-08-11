Left Menu

PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their chances

Hertha have won 30 league meetings with Eintracht, losing 20, and will be hopeful of scoring another victory with their opponents set to be without playmaker Filip Kostic. The Serbian did not play in Eintracht's 2-0 UEFA Super Cup loss to Real Madrid in Helsinki on Wednesday and is reportedly set to join Italy's Juventus in the coming days.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 11-08-2022 15:00 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 14:37 IST
PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their chances
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Germany

Hertha Berlin got their Bundesliga campaign off to the worst possible start with a 3-1 defeat to city rivals Union but will look to make amends on Saturday against Eintracht Frankfurt, who they have beaten more times than any other team in the league. Hertha have won 30 league meetings with Eintracht, losing 20, and will be hopeful of scoring another victory with their opponents set to be without playmaker Filip Kostic.

The Serbian did not play in Eintracht's 2-0 UEFA Super Cup loss to Real Madrid in Helsinki on Wednesday and is reportedly set to join Italy's Juventus in the coming days. Eintracht have confirmed the player is in talks with another club, and Hertha midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng said this was a bonus for the Berliners.

Kostic was a key player in Eintracht's unbeaten run to the Europa League title last season. "For us it is positive that Kostic will be gone," Boateng, who played for Eintracht in 2017/18, told a news conference.

"This is at least what I have heard and if he does not land here on Friday then we can say that it's a good thing for us." Boateng said Saturday's match offered them the chance to make up for their derby disappointment.

"It is always difficult to lose a derby," he added. "Obviously we are disappointed and angry but it's good that we have a chance to make amends on Saturday." The pressure is already on new coach Sandro Schwarz after losing their opener and crashing out of the German Cup first round to second-tier Eintracht Braunschweig.

Hertha narrowly avoided relegation last season. "From day one he has brought in new wind," Boateng said of Schwarz. "He won't deviate from his course - to play aggressively in attack, go forward - that's exactly what we need. He trusts us 100%."

Eintracht are also out to make things right after being demolished 6-1 by Bayern Munich last week. They have little time to recover from Wednesday's Super Cup loss, however, and coach Oliver Glasner is not happy with the scheduling.

"I would have wished a different day because we were representing the Bundesliga in Helsinki," Glasner said. "Now we have to go to Berlin on Saturday and play in 30 degrees heat." The German capital will see unusually high temperatures over the coming three days.

Champions Bayern host VfL Wolfsburg on Sunday while Borussia Dortmund, last season's runners-up, travel to Freiburg on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

 India
2
After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its senior journalist arrested

After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its seni...

 Pakistan
3
NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, track explosive space weather events

NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, ...

 Global
4
Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ringed planet

Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ring...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022