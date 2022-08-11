Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Medvedev win no great surprise for confident Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios continued his career best run of form by taking out world number one Daniil Medvedev at the Canadian Masters on Wednesday - a win that surprised everyone but the Australian. Charged with confidence after his run to the Wimbledon final and a tournament win in Washington last week, Kyrgios reacted with dismay at questions that suggested victory should mark some sort of career high."You guys are acting like I haven't beaten world number ones before or something," he told reporters in Montreal. "I've done it before. I've beaten Medvedev before. I've beaten Roger (Federer), Novak (Djokovic), Rafa (Nadal).

Golf-Australia will not block LIV players from competing at home

Australian golfers who sign up with the Saudi-backed LIV Series will still be welcome to play in home events, the country's Tour boss said, amid reports British Open winner Cameron Smith has already agreed to join the breakaway circuit. The Australian Open and Australian PGA Championship, two of the biggest tournaments on the PGA Tour of Australasia calendar, are co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour, which moved to block some players from its tournaments in June after they played a LIV event.

Motor racing-Shute pushes Peak performance to another level

Robin Shute hails from one of England's flattest counties, a region whose highest hill rises a mere 105 metres above sea level, yet no Briton has conquered the heights of motorsport quite like him. The Norfolk-born 34-year-old, who moved to California to work for Tesla after university, has been overall winner of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in Colorado for three of the last four years.

MLB roundup: Dodgers win season-high 10th straight game

Max Muncy, Chris Taylor and Joey Gallo hit home runs Wednesday and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their season-best winning streak to 10 games with an 8-5 victory over the visiting Minnesota Twins. Trea Turner and Will Smith also had RBI hits as the Dodgers improved to 13-4 in interleague play this season. Los Angeles also improved to 32-5 since June 29 while pushing their major-league-best record to 77-33.

Cycling-Italian rider Gazzoli handed one-year ban for non-intentional doping

Italian rider Michele Gazzoli has been given a one-year suspension for a non-intentional anti-doping violation, cycling's governing body UCI said on Thursday. Gazzoli's team Astana-Qazaqstan described the violation as "unfortunate" but terminated the 23-year-old's contract with immediate effect, citing their zero tolerance policy.

Golf-McIlroy says court ruling means playoffs can go on without 'sideshow'

Rory McIlroy welcomed Tuesday's court decision that prevented three players suspended by the PGA Tour for joining LIV Golf from competing in the lucrative FedExCup playoffs, saying that the competition can now go ahead without unecessary distractions. A U.S. District Court Judge on Tuesday denied Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford's request for a temporary restraining order against the ban that would have allowed them to compete in the playoffs, which kick off Thursday in Memphis.

Soccer-Real beat Eintracht 2-0 for record-equalling fifth UEFA Super Cup win

Champions League winners Real Madrid outclassed Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 on Wednesday to clinch the UEFA Super Cup for a record-equalling fifth time and kick off their season with a trophy. A first half goal from David Alaba and another from Karim Benzema in the 65th that lifted him to second in Real's all-time scoring list with 324 goals, wrapped up the title for the Spaniards.

Tennis-Serena loses to Bencic in first match of farewell tour

The first stop on Serena Williams' farewell tour came to a quick end as she fell 6-2 6-4 to Belinda Bencic in second-round action at the Canadian Open on Wednesday a day after announcing her forthcoming retirement from tennis. Williams arrived on the court to a standing ovation and had the full support of the capacity crowd throughout the 77-minute match but was unable to conjure up the old magic that helped her lift three titles in Canada.

Soccer-Real bank on Benzema-Vinicius partnership to keep up winning run

Real Madrid are confident they can rely on a deep pool of talent already at their disposal rather than go on a shopping spree to improve on a stellar 2021-2022 season. After winning a 35th LaLiga title and 14th Champions League, both record-extending achievements, Real knew that they did not need to overhaul a squad in pursuit of soccer's biggest trophies.

Soccer-Chelsea tailor-made for me, says Sterling

Raheem Sterling said his new club Chelsea feel "tailor-made" for him due to the progress they have made under manager Thomas Tuchel and because going there gives him the chance to reconnect with his London roots. The England forward, 27, joined from Premier League champions Manchester City last month, becoming Chelsea's first signing under new ownership led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)