Tennis-Zverev targets Davis Cup and hopes to play in U.S Open

Germany face France, Belgium and Australia in Group C of the Davis Cup in Zverev's home city of Hamburg from Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2022 03:01 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 02:59 IST
Alexander Zverev expects to be back from injury to play for Germany in the Davis Cup in September but said on Thursday there was a real chance of returning earlier at the U.S Open. The 25-year-old world number two has had surgery after damaging ligaments in his right ankle during this year's French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal but hopes he might be ready for this year's final Grand Slam. [

"Of course, I will still try to make the U.S Open, although it will be very, very close," Zverev told reporters at a news conference ahead of the major which starts on Aug. 29. "Every day it really gets better. That's why I don't want to say that I'm not playing the U.S Open yet."

Germany face France, Belgium and Australia in Group C of the Davis Cup in Zverev's home city of Hamburg from Sept. 13-18. If they progress from the group phase they wll play in the knockout stage of the finals in Malaga in November.

