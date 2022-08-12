Football Delhi signs deal with PSPB as co-sponsor of women's league

Football Delhi on Friday announced partnership with the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) for this season's Women's League.

PSPB will serve as an associate partner for the upcoming season (Women's Premier League and Women's Championship Divisions) which is slated to begin from next week.

The Women's Premier League, to be played in a double round robin format from August 18, will comprise nine teams and have 72 matches.

The Women's Championship, on the other hand, will start from August 25 and will feature a total of 15 teams.

"PSPB has done exceptional work in promoting sports in India and it is very encouraging for all of us in Delhi that PSPB is coming forward to support our women's league as this partnership would immensely help us further grow women's football in Delhi and engage more girls into football,'' Football Delhi president Shaji Prabhakaran said in a release.

''Women's league in Delhi is growing strength to strength in each season and PSPB must be complimented for deciding to support women's football in Delhi,'' he added.

