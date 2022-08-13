Left Menu

Soccer-Benzema, Ronaldo and Haaland nominated for Ballon d'Or, Messi misses out

The French international has had an incredible season for Real Madrid, scoring 44 goals in 46 games and helping them win the Champions League and LaLiga. Seven times reigning winner Lionel Messi was not nominated for this year's Ballon d'Or for the first time since 2005 and or was his Paris Saint-Germain team mate Neymar. The trophy will now be awarded based on a regular season from August to July rather than a calendar year.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2022 01:01 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 00:54 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema is among the 30 nominees on the shortlist for the prestigious men's Ballon d'Or trophy, organisers France Football magazine announced on Friday. The French international has had an incredible season for Real Madrid, scoring 44 goals in 46 games and helping them win the Champions League and LaLiga.

Seven times reigning winner Lionel Messi was not nominated for this year's Ballon d'Or for the first time since 2005 and or was his Paris Saint-Germain team mate Neymar. Other nominees are Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester City striker Erling Haaland - who has just joined the club from Borussia Dortmund - and last season's joint Premier League top scorer Mohamed Salah of Liverpool.

The honour for the best player in the world will be presented on Oct. 17. The trophy will now be awarded based on a regular season from August to July rather than a calendar year.

