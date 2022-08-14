Honda Racing India rider Senthil Kumar finishes 15th, scores a point in Race 2

Left Menu

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 14-08-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 16:11 IST
Rajiv Sethu and Senthil Kumar of Honda Racing Image Credit: ANI
IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team earned a point with Senthil Kumar finishing 15th in round 3 of the 2022 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) here on Sunday.

In his first stint at the Sportsland SUGO international circuit, Senthil managed to bounce back from a DNF in race 1 to claim a point for the team.

However, teammate Rajiv Sethu, who had finished fifth on Saturday, could not recover from the mistake in the initial laps and finished the race in 17th Position.

The duo of Senthil and Rajiv battled their hardest with the 17 best of Asian riders from six countries (Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam) in Asia Production 250cc (AP250) class.

With four riders crashing out in the last lap, it proved to be a challenging race for everyone. Senthil however, took advantage and sped up to jump ahead on the leaderboard to come in contention for winning some coveted points.

''Learning from my mistakes of yesterday I wanted to perform better today. I am happy to have bagged a point for the team and it is only with their support and guidance that this was possible,'' he said.

