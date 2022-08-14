Left Menu

Honda Racing India closes Round 3 of ARRC with Senthil Kumar scoring a point in Race 2

It was a gripping race till the very end as the leaderboard saw a lot of movement in the order. With four riders crashing out in the last lap, it proved to be a challenging race for everyone. Senthil however, took advantage and sped up to jump ahead on the leaderboard to come in contention for winning some coveted points.

ANI | Updated: 14-08-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 17:15 IST
Honda Racing India closes Round 3 of ARRC with Senthil Kumar scoring a point in Race 2
Honda Racing India's Senthil Kumar in action during ARRC (Image: Honda Racing India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

As curtains went down for Round 3 of the 2022 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC), the solo Indian team IDEMITSU Honda Racing India added more points on Japanese soil. Participating in Asia's toughest road race championship, the duo of Senthil Kumar and Rajiv Sethu battled their hardest with 17 best Asian riders from six countries (Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam) in Asia Production 250cc (AP250) class.

In his first time at the Sportsland Sugo international circuit, Senthil Kumar managed to display true rigour as he bounced from yesterday's DNF in race 1 to claim a point for the team at the end of day 2. It was a gripping race till the very end as the leaderboard saw a lot of movement in the order. With four riders crashing out in the last lap, it proved to be a challenging race for everyone. Senthil however, took advantage and sped up to jump ahead on the leaderboard to come in contention for winning some coveted points. However, teammate Rajiv Sethu could not recover from the mistake in the initial laps and finished the race in 17th Position.

Speaking on the rider's performance, Prabhu Nagaraj, Operating Officer of Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, said, "After a good race 1 yesterday, race 2 did not go as per our plan but I'm happy that Senthil finished his race in points. We have had a good round overall with our star rider Rajiv recording his best-ever performance at a fifth place yesterday. I'm sure the riders will come back stronger in the next round post the training in Suzuka next week under our expert coach Mr Okada." "Learning from my mistakes of yesterday I wanted to perform better today. I am happy to have bagged a point for the team and it is only with their support and guidance that this was possible. I am hopeful for better and more refined performances in the future. I am excited for the next round as I want to show what I truly have to offer, " said Honda Racing India rider Senthil Kumar.

"After my best performance in yesterday's race, I was looking forward to gaining more points for the team. But it was a disappointing day as I had a lack of grip on the track. Moving forward with the learnings of today's outing, I will work on improving my race-craft and timing and deliver some noteworthy performances for my country, " said Honda Racing India rider Rajiv Sethu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement until end of September; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement un...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic in Canadian Open; Baseball-Padres all-star Tatis suspended 80 games for banned substance and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-national activities; Veteran opposition leader Odinga ahead in Kenya's presidential race- official results and more

World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-natio...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, on ventilator after New York stabbing; U.S. House gives Biden a win with massive bill on climate change, drug prices and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022