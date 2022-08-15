Sports News Roundup: Carreno Busta downs Hurkacz for maiden Masters 1000 title; Murray returns to Britain's Davis Cup squad and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Chelsea's Tuchel blasts referee and VAR after Spurs draw

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel slammed referee Anthony Taylor and VAR for their decisions in a 2-2 Premier League draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, saying his side deserved to win. Harry Kane's last-gasp header earned Tottenham a point in a stormy draw that ended with Tuchel and Spurs manager Antonio Conte both being shown red cards.

Tennis-Halep beats Haddad Maia for third Canadian Open title

Simona Halep ended Beatriz Haddad Maia's dream run in Toronto with a hard-fought 6-3 2-6 6-3 victory to claim her third Canadian Open title on Sunday. Halep's serving woes from her semifinal win carried over at the outset of the final as she produced four double faults and was broken in the opening game before quickly falling 3-0 behind.

Tennis-Carreno Busta downs Hurkacz for maiden Masters 1000 title

Pablo Carreno Busta rallied from a set down to defeat Hubert Hurkacz 3-6 6-3 6-3 in Montreal to claim the biggest title of his career at the Canadian Masters on Sunday. The unseeded Spaniard jumped for joy when he broke the eighth-seeded Pole to seal the win in front of a packed house, hitting peak form that will lift his world ranking to 14 from 23 with the U.S. Open set to start on Aug. 29.

Tennis-Coco world number one in doubles after Toronto triumph with Pegula

Teenager Coco Gauff will become the new world number one in women's doubles when the rankings are released on Monday after her weekend title win at the Canadian Open with fellow American Jessica Pegula. Gauff will move up from sixth to displace Elise Mertens from the top of rankings, on the back of the victory, over Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Ellen Perez in the final of the U.S. Open warm-up tournament.

Brittney Griner legal team appeals against Russian drugs sentence

The defence team of Brittney Griner, the U.S. basketball star jailed for nine years in Russia on drugs charges, appealed on Monday against her conviction for narcotics possession and trafficking. Griner was convicted on Aug. 4 in a verdict that U.S. President Joe Biden called "unacceptable". Washington says she was wrongfully detained and has offered to exchange her for Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer serving a 25-year prison sentence in the United States.

Tennis-Haddad Maia hoping to inspire next generation of Brazilian tennis players

Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia said she was hoping to inspire the soccer-mad country's youth into taking up tennis after breaking into the top 20 of the women's world rankings. Haddad Maia's dream run in the Canadian Open came to an end on Sunday as she was beaten 6-3 2-6 6-3 by Simona Halep in the final, but her performances in Toronto have propelled her up the rankings into 16th place.

Soccer-Kane salvages point for Spurs at Chelsea, Tuchel and Conte see red

Harry Kane headed in a last-gasp equaliser to earn Tottenham Hotspur a barely-deserved 2-2 draw in a feisty Premier League derby at Chelsea that ended with both managers being shown red cards after the final whistle on Sunday. Kane glanced home Ivan Perisic's corner in the sixth minute of stoppage time to salvage a point for the visitors who have now won only once in their last 38 visits to Stamford Bridge.

Tennis-Murray returns to Britain's Davis Cup squad

Three-times Grand Slam champion Andy Murray has been included in Britain's team for the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals in mid-September, the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) said on Monday. The British team will be made up of Murray, world number 11 Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans and Joe Salisbury, with a fifth player to be added to the squad later.

MLB roundup: Rays' Drew Rasmussen loses perfect game in 9t

Tampa Bay's Drew Rasmussen pitched a perfect game for eight innings and Randy Arozarena hit a three-run home run as the Rays defeated the Baltimore Orioles 4-1 on Sunday afternoon in St. Petersburg, Fla. Rasmussen (7-4), who struck out seven and didn't allow a walk on 87 pitches, was flawless until Jorge Mateo doubled in the ninth inning. Mateo then scored on a wild pitch by Rasmussen.

Tennis-Carreno Busta high on confidence after claiming maiden Masters 1000 title

Pablo Carreno Busta said claiming the biggest title of his career at the Canadian Masters on Sunday has given him a massive boost in confidence and self-belief for the remainder of the season. The unseeded Spaniard beat Hubert Hurkacz 3-6 6-3 6-3 to win the ATP 1000 event in Montreal, which is part of the U.S. Open Series leading up to the year's final Grand Slam.

(With inputs from agencies.)