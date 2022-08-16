Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Halep beats Haddad Maia for third Canadian Open title

Simona Halep ended Beatriz Haddad Maia's dream run in Toronto with a hard-fought 6-3 2-6 6-3 victory to claim her third Canadian Open title on Sunday. Halep's serving woes from her semifinal win carried over at the outset of the final as she produced four double faults and was broken in the opening game before quickly falling 3-0 behind.

A battle of minds and lungs at the dive chess world championship

For a chess championship, the attire is a bit unusual: everyone is wearing swim trunks and goggles. And chess clocks are replaced by how long you can hold your breath at the dive chess world championships in London.

Tennis-Murray edges familiar foe Wawrinka in Cincinnati

Andy Murray outlasted familiar foe Stan Wawrinka 7-6(3) 5-7 7-5 in their first-round clash at the Cincinnati Open on Monday, the last big test before the U.S. Open. In the 22nd meeting between the Grand Slam champions, neither could make inroads against the other's serve in the first set until a Wawrinka double fault in the tiebreak opened the door for Murray.

Athletics-Can pips Commonwealth champion McColgan to 10,000m gold at Europeans

Turkey's Yasemin Can beat Britain's Eilish McColgan to win the women's 10,000 metres gold at the European Athletics Championships on Monday, denying the Commonwealth Games champion a second victory this month. McColgan looked well set for a podium finish when she took the lead early in the race as she battled with Can but the Turkish runner pulled away after the 7,000 metres mark.

Tennis-Fan asked to remove Ukraine flag because it was too big says Cincinnati Open

The size of the Ukraine flag that a fan had draped around her during a match at the Cincinnati Open on Monday was the reason she was asked to remove it from the grounds, tournament officials told Reuters on Tuesday. During a qualifying match between Russian players Anna Kalinskaya and Anastasia Potapova on Sunday, one of the players reportedly complained to the WTA chair umpire Morgane Lara about the fan, according to reports.

Golf-British Open champion Smith to miss BMW Championship with hip injury

British Open champion Cameron Smith has withdrawn from this week's BMW Championship due to a hip injury, the PGA Tour announced on Monday. The Aug. 18–21 event at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware is the second of three tournaments in the FedEx Cup Playoffs after Will Zalatoris won the first at the St. Jude Championship in Memphis.

Brittney Griner legal team appeals against Russian drugs sentence

The defence team of Brittney Griner, the U.S. basketball star jailed for nine years in Russia on drugs charges, appealed on Monday against her conviction for narcotics possession and trafficking. Griner was convicted on Aug. 4 in a verdict that U.S. President Joe Biden called "unacceptable". Washington says she was wrongfully detained and has offered to exchange her for Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer serving a 25-year prison sentence in the United States.

Boxing-Broner withdraws from fight citing mental health

Adrien Broner on Monday withdrew from his Aug. 20 comeback fight against Omar Figueroa citing mental health issues. The 33-year-old American has held championships in four different weight classes and was due to return to the ring after an 18-month gap with the bout in Florida.

WNBA-Cambage to 'step away' from WNBA following Sparks departure

Four-time WNBA All-Star Liz Cambage is taking a step back from the league "for the time being" and wished her departure from the Los Angeles Sparks last month had ended on a different note. "I've decided to step away from the league for the time being and I'm hopeful that the WNBA will do their part in creating safer environments and a stronger support system for their players," Cambage wrote in an Instagram post on Monday.

MLB roundup: Rays' Drew Rasmussen loses perfect game in 9t

Tampa Bay's Drew Rasmussen pitched a perfect game for eight innings and Randy Arozarena hit a three-run home run as the Rays defeated the Baltimore Orioles 4-1 on Sunday afternoon in St. Petersburg, Fla. Rasmussen (7-4), who struck out seven and didn't allow a walk on 87 pitches, was flawless until Jorge Mateo doubled in the ninth inning. Mateo then scored on a wild pitch by Rasmussen.

