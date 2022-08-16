SPORTS SCHEDULE
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2022 09:18 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 09:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Sports Schedule for Tuesday, Aug 16 Cricket Stories from India's tour of Zimbabwe Stories from India and International cricket Football All stories and updates on FIFA's ban on India Stories related to international football Kho Kho Ultimate Kho Kho in Pune.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zimbabwe
- FIFA
- Pune
- Kho Kho
- International cricket
- India
- India Stories
- Kho Ultimate
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket, cites 'team environment' as reason
Ultimate Kho Kho announces fixtures for inaugural season
Ultimate Kho Kho announces fixtures for season 1
Addverb Tech plans to have 300 staff at Pune software development centre by March 2023
Shiv Sena's Pune unit chief among five held for attack on rebel MLA Uday Samant's car